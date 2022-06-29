Short Interest in Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Expands By 200.0%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRS remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Wednesday. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Surge Components has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

