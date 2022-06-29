SIBCoin (SIB) Price Up 41.9% This Week

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $5.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,161.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.61 or 0.05508634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00266018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00596591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00076048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.70 or 0.00529244 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

