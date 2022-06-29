Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Up 0%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.07 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.65 ($0.19). 194,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 694,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.64 ($0.19).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

