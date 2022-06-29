Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of research firms have commented on SMMNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised Siemens Healthineers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($75.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

