Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Trading Down 8.2%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 10,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 335,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $831.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

