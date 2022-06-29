SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. SIG Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

