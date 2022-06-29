Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 101,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

