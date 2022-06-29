Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $18.82 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $190.36. 25,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average is $218.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

