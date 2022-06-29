Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,489. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

