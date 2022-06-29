Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $350.02. The stock had a trading volume of 180,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,001. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average is $397.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

