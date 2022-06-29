Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,002 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

