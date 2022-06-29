Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.35. 10,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

