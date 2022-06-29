Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,030 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after buying an additional 159,814 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,475,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,609,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after buying an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,603,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $280.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

