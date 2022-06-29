Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

