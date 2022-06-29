Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.76 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

