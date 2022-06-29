Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.