Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,176. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

