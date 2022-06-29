Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,980 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.