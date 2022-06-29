Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $21.06 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,047,000.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.