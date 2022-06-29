SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.99 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,165,866,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,999,931 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

