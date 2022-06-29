Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €106.00 ($112.77) and last traded at €104.60 ($111.28). 29,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €104.00 ($110.64).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($187.23) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($158.19) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($188.30) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €119.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

