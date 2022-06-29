Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 30,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 84,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$393.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.60.
About Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)
