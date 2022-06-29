Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.22

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 1798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $701.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sleep Number by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

