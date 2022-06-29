smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,118.00

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $4,118.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.90 or 0.25905189 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00178930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

