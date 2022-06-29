Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

SMAR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. 5,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $449,865 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $12,052,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

