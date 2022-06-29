Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman Sells 5,000 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 1,210,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,553. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $630.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.