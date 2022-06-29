Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Trading Down 9.4%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.16 and last traded at 2.16. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.16.
Smoore International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMORF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smoore International (SMORF)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.