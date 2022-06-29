Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.80% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

