Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,981. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

