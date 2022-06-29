Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.26.

Shares of SNOW opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average of $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

