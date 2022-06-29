Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 203.2% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.0 days.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.