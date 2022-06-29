Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 203.2% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.0 days.
Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $50.32.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.