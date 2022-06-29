Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Solanium has a market cap of $10.01 million and $2.54 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,842.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.16 or 0.19669185 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00180989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00078871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

