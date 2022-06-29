Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

SLVYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($88.30) to €85.00 ($90.43) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($128.72) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($159.57) to €147.00 ($156.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($143.62) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.1289 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

