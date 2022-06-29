Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $14.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,690,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,010,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $136.13. 41,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,293. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.