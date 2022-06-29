Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 25,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.97. 98,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.