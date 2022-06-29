Sosandar (LON:SOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 98683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.83. The stock has a market cap of £39.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45.

In other Sosandar news, insider Jon Wragg acquired 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,817.50 ($12,044.53).

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

