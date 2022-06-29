South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SABK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.