Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.56.
Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
