SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 238.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

