SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,439,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 263,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.24. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

