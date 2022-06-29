SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 249,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 109,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,239. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

