SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,362 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $161,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

