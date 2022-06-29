SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 851,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 263,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 144,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

