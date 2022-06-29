SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 45,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,388. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

