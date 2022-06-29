SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Reduced by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.97% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $44,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,012,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

