SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

