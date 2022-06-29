SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Position Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17.

