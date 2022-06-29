srnArt Gallery (SACT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,300.00

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $56,538.45 and approximately $1,300.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.16 or 0.24819018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00185682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

