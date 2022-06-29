St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of VLO traded down $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

