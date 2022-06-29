St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.70. 1,305,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,059,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.67 and a 200 day moving average of $197.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

